DC, Maryland, Virginia weather: Severe thunderstorms slam region

Severe storms are moving across D.C., Maryland and Virginia Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia. The main hazard will be damaging wind.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of St. Mary's County and Calvert County in Maryland. Residents were advised to seek shelter for the duration of the warning, which remained in place until 8:15 p.m.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, scattered strong to severe storms, excessive rainfall, and flooding are expected across parts of the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast throughout Tuesday.

There are also severe thunderstorm warnings for additional parts of Maryland.

Big picture view:



The region remains under a slight risk for severe weather with multiple rounds of storms possible this afternoon and evening, with some producing downpours, damaging wind gusts and lightning.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.