Expand / Collapse search

Toddler injured in shooting in Prince Georges County: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  November 3, 2024 4:53pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC
article

Prince George's County Police 

PRINCE GEOREGE'S CO., Md. - A toddler was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County, according to police. 

The call for the shooting came in at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Brookedge Court in Largo where a child was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No additional details have been released at this time. 

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story. 