Toddler injured in shooting in Prince Georges County: police

A toddler was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County, according to police.

The call for the shooting came in at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Brookedge Court in Largo where a child was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No additional details have been released at this time.

