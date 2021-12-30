Toddler being reunited with family after found alone in Germantown

article

UPDATE: Police say a neighbor contacted police and the child is being reunited with his family.

Authorities say the toddler got out of his home early this morning while his family was sleeping.

A previous version of the story appears below:

Authorities are asking for help identifying a toddler found alone in Germantown.

Montgomery County Police say the young boy appears to be one or two years old and was found walking alone near Brandermill Road and Peridot Lane around 10:30 a.m Thursday.

The boy was dressed in gray pajamas with sloths, gray socks and was holding a brown teddy bear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000.