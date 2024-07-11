Tiny Dunkin’ store to open at Friendship Heights Metro station

Commuters can soon grab their morning coffee or donut right before stepping onto the Metro.

According to a recent press release, a tiny Dunkin’ store is set to open before the end of the summer at the Friendship Heights Metro station at 2 Wisconsin Circle.

The 400-square-foot store will include the full menu and will be operated by about 12 crew members. As part of the company's "Next Generation" concept, the store will have a modern design, including an innovative tap system serving eight cold beverages.

Once opened, customers will be able to order through the walk-up windows or through the Dunkin’ mobile app.



