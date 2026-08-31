Timeline remains unclear for overhaul of DC golf course

The Brief The timeline for a major makeover of a D.C. public golf course is unclear, with the project set to begin Sept. 1. President Donald Trump wants to transform the East Potomac Golf Course into a championship-level course. Neighbors raised concerns after dozens of trees appeared to be cut down around the golf course.



A major makeover of one of Washington, D.C.'s most popular public golf courses is supposed to begin on Tuesday.

What we know:

President Donald Trump wants to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level course, but there are still questions about the timeline and plan for the project.

On Monday night, it was clear some kind of work had already been happening.

Dozens of trees were recently cut down, raising concerns among many people who use the park.

More than 60 trees appear to have been removed in recent weeks, including around the perimeter, parking lot and along the golf courses.

READ MORE | Interior Secretary unveils design for East Potomac Golf Links renovation

The Department of the Interior said tree cutting is considered routine maintenance and has not said if the work is connected to the proposed redesign. A $349,000 federal contract for tree removal, pruning and stumping will last through the end of October, but the timing is raising questions.

President Trump visited Potomac in June. He wants to transform the historic public golf course into one he said could eventually host major tournaments, including the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

There has still not been any publicly released design, construction schedule or estimated price, and the proposal still faces legal and regulatory hurdles.

Community members react

What they're saying:

Alex Rosen, founder of Save East Po and a golfer himself, said his biggest concern is what the redesign could mean for public access.

"The only reason we oppose this plan so reverently is not because of any specific issues with the president. It's because the current plan, as it stands, and as we think it will be proposed, is going to dramatically shrink the recreation that this place currently affords to a much smaller demographic," Rosen said.

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"This golf course is the only accessible golf course for six or seven high schools in D.C. and Northern Virginia that our children can practice at," said Alexandria City High School Golf Coach Dennis Valentine. "Once this place closes, those kids are gonna have to commute over an hour."

A federal court hearing for the prosal is set for Thursday.