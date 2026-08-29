2 killed in I-270 crash in Maryland involving wrong-way driver: Police

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland on Saturday. Police said the crash was caused by a Mustang that was driving the wrong way on the highway. Two people in the other car were killed in the head-on crash. The Mustang driver was taken to the hospital.



Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County Saturday evening.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Maryland State Police, on I-270 South, just south of Democracy Boulevard.

According to police, a Ford Mustang was driving the wrong way down the interstate, when the driver hit a Toyota sedan head-on.

Paramedics took three people to nearby hospitals — the driver and passenger in the Toyota, and the Mustang driver. The two people in the Toyota died at the hospital.

The Mustang driver remains hospitalized Saturday night.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victims or the Mustang driver. The Mustang driver's condition is also unclear.