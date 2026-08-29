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2 killed in I-270 crash in Maryland involving wrong-way driver: Police

By
Traffic
Published August 29, 2026 9:07 PM EDT
Published August 29, 2026 9:07 PM EDT
Wrong-way crash on I-270 kills 2 in Maryland
Wrong-way crash on I-270 kills 2 in Maryland

Wrong-way crash on I-270 kills 2 in Maryland

Two people are dead after a Ford Mustang traveling the wrong way crashed head-on into a Toyota on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland on Saturday.
    • Police said the crash was caused by a Mustang that was driving the wrong way on the highway.
    • Two people in the other car were killed in the head-on crash. The Mustang driver was taken to the hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County Saturday evening.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Maryland State Police, on I-270 South, just south of Democracy Boulevard. 

According to police, a Ford Mustang was driving the wrong way down the interstate, when the driver hit a Toyota sedan head-on. 

Paramedics took three people to nearby hospitals — the driver and passenger in the Toyota, and the Mustang driver. The two people in the Toyota died at the hospital.

The Mustang driver remains hospitalized Saturday night.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the victims or the Mustang driver. The Mustang driver's condition is also unclear.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Maryland State Police.

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