East Potomac Golf Links faces uncertain future as high school caddies earn prestigious scholarship

The Brief A watchdog group asked a federal judge to block plans to shutdown and redevelop East Potomac Golf Links. The Trump administration severed the lease agreement, leaving the futures of three public golf courses uncertain. Two Langston caddies won a full four‑year scholarship covering housing and tuition.



A watchdog group asked a federal judge to block the Trump administration from moving forward with plans to allegedly shutdown and redevelop East Potomac Golf Links. The Trump Administration severed the lease agreement with the non-profit that manages this and two other DC public golf couses, leaving the futures of those three locations uncertain.

What we know:

Democracy Forward is the group that asked a federal judge to pause any action. District Judge Ana C. Reyes ordered the government to respond by 7:30 a.m. Monday with a hearing slated for 8 a.m.

Those who use the city's public golf courses were caught off guard over the weekend by news that the Trump administration had plans to take over operations, close the course and begin maintenance work as part of a push to turn it into a premier golf venue. National Links Trust, the non-profit temporarily handling operations since their lease was severed, told FOX 5 there has been no communication from the federal govnernment.

East Potomac Golf Course opened at its normal time on Monday, despite the uncertainty.

FOX 5 learned in court filings, the Superintendent to the National Mall and Memorial Parks claims National Links Trust did not keep up with agreed maintenance, finding several identified areas of the East Potomac Golf Course to either be deteriorating or needing work.

"At present, no tree removal is planned except for maintenance that would address dead or dying trees or tree limbs that pose a hazard to the public, or to invasive tree species that may be present on the golf course," wrote Superintendent Kevin Griess in the court filing.

"At present, the NPS is still evaluating the scope of repairs needed, including safety issues. The NPS is actively considering whether it will be necessary to close all or a portion of East Potomac Golf Course while making these repairs but has not yet made a final decision. A decision to close the course is within my authority under 36 CFR § 1.5 and, if exercised, will be appropriately documented," he included.

Judge Reyes wants more information from the government and reportedly ordered court approval before cutting down 10 or more trees, while allowing the National Park Service to move forward with other deferred maintenance needed.

FOX 5 is following up with the agencies involved.

Langston Golf Course in Southeast DC is another one of DC's three public golf courses. It is still open despite sharing an uncertain future — and there's good news coming out of it!

Last month, we learned two area caddies won a full, four-year scholarship that covers housing and tuition. The opportunity at Langston and other golf courses is only for caddies. Adrian Crockwell of Charles Herbert Flowers High School and Faris Smith of Bethesda‑Chevy Chase High School won the award through the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship program.

FOX 5 got a chance to speak with the two high school seniors on Monday morning.

The two tell FOX 5 are grateful for this learning opportunity and to have such an opportunity at a Historic golf course.

"Every caddie here can recite the history of Langston. And thats' something that's special. Just being able to be here and knowing the weight behind what it means to be a caddie here — and just even to play, you know. This is really a special place to be and every caddie — everybody knows it, " said Smith.

The Langston Golf Course is on the National Register of Historic Places, responsible for integrating the sport of golf.

Crockwell and Smith tell FOX 5 they can actually play! However, Crowell says the experience of caddying has also helped him learn how to be more social and network, encouraging other youngsters to get involved.

The two say the learning and career-building opportunities they've had thus far are all thanks to Langston and golf.

"People, you know, you're not too into golf, you're not too great. All you've got to do is go out there, try your best as a caddie. It's definitely an enjoyable thing. I wouldn't say it's too hard for anybody trying to get into it. And the people you meet is just crazy, " said Crockwell.

FOX 5 will have more today on the situation at the East Potomac Golf Course.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ East Potomac Golf Links faces uncertain future as high school caddies earn prestigious scholarship