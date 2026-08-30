Man killed in Woodbridge domestic dispute; brother arrested

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The Brief Police are investigating a fatal stabbing following a domestic dispute between two brothers early Sunday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia. When police arrived, they found 27-year-old Maliek Raykwon Harrington with fatal stab wounds. Police arrested the victim's brother, 25-year-old Ryheim Darnel Harrington, at the scene without incident.



Police are investigating a fatal stabbing following a domestic dispute between two brothers early Sunday morning in Woodbridge, Virginia.

What we know:

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded at 6:12 a.m. to a residence in the 4600 block of Whitaker Place. Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Maliek Raykwon Harrington inside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Officers rendered immediate aid before he was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, an argument between the family members escalated, and a knife was used during the altercation.

Police arrested the victim's brother, 25-year-old Ryheim Darnel Harrington, at the scene without incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond pending a court date.