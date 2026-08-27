Northern Virginia families plead for rescue of hikers missing after Nepal floods: 'Nobody has heard anything'

The Brief A group of hikers from Virginia is missing after floods in Nepal. Their family members are pleading for their urgent rescue. More than 1,400 people are missing and nearly 390 people have died due to the floods.



A group of hikers from Northern Virginia is among the more than 1,000 people missing after catastrophic floods in Nepal.

What we know:

Members of the group were on a hiking expedition at the time of the floods along the border of China and Nepal. Now, their families are pleading for help.

The group of 10 men trained for months for the adventure, their families said.

Sneha Sudhir’s husband is among the missing hikers.

"We are trying to be able to reach their cell numbers. Nothing is coming up," Sudhir told FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal on Thursday evening. "It’s been difficult. I’m pretty sure 10 families, nobody has heard anything. They’re just waiting for something to be coming in."

Five of the friends in the hiking group live in Loudoun County.

Their families said the men were on the trip with a guide and two additional helpers, they believe: a group of 13 total.

Sudhir said the last time she heard from her husband was when he sent a photo showing an exit visa from Nepal, right by the border. She received the picture on Wednesday morning local time, around when the flooding began.

Group of hikers from Northern Virginia missing after Nepal flood (Courtesy of Sneha Sudhir) Expand

According to authorities in Nepal and China, more than 390 people were killed in the floods. More than 1,400 remain missing.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) determined that the floods were likely caused by a glacial collapse and flow of debris that presented as a magnitude 5.2 landslide.

Sudhis says she and the other families have been in touch with the embassies of Nepal, China and India. They have also been in touch with the Office of Representative Suhas Subramanyam and Senator Tim Kaine.

What they're saying:

Now, the families are looking to spread the word about what happened. Their hope is that someone sees and will be able to help. They believe that help must come quickly.

Group of hikers from Northern Virginia missing after Nepal flood (Courtesy of Sneha Sudhir) Expand

"Any help, anything that anybody can help us with, any information is what we’re looking for," Sudhir said. "It’s been an emotional ride for us."

Dhruva Yapalparvi, whose dad is among the missing, said, "We need as much help as we can get. So if word spreads, then I hope people will take action, and families can get rescued."

Rep. Subramanyam shared a statement Thursday night, saying his team is working to make sure there’s a thorough search and rescue operation to help find missing people.

"I am especially concerned that so many U.S. citizens have been impacted and are currently missing, including many of my constituents from Northern Virginia. Some of them were community leaders who went to find spiritual connection in the Himalayas," Rep. Subramanyam said.