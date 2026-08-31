DC officer dies from critical gunshot inside police station

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The Brief An MPD officer died at a local hospital after suffering a critical gunshot wound early Monday morning. The incident occurred inside the Second District police station on the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue NW. Preliminary reports indicate that no other individuals were involved.



A Metropolitan Police Department officer has died after sustaining a gunshot wound early Monday morning inside a Northwest DC police station.

What we know:

The incident occurred at around 5:02 a.m. inside the Second District police station, located in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue NW.

According to officials, the officer suffered a critical gunshot injury and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Preliminary reports from the department state that there is currently no indication that another individual was involved in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the officer's identity, along with further details about the shooting.

What's next:

Authorities confirmed that the D.C. Police Internal Affairs Bureau has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.