Suspected DUI driver charged for wrong-way crash on I-270 that killed mother, daughter

The Brief A mother and her 23-year-old daughter were killed Saturday night on I-270 in Montgomery County after a Ford Mustang traveling the wrong way struck their vehicle head-on. Two other occupants in the victims' Toyota Camry survived the crash and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the Mustang was arrested and faces multiple charges as investigators suspect alcohol impairment.



A Virginia mother and daughter were killed Saturday evening when a suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 270 crashed head-on into their vehicle, according to Maryland State Police.

What we know:

The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Musammat Shamima Begum of Burke, Virginia, and her 23-year-old daughter, Areebah Jahin of Alexandria. Both were passengers in a Toyota Camry.

Two other occupants in the Toyota, a 62-year-old male driver and an 8-year-old girl, survived the crash and were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for treatment.

The backstory:

A Ford Mustang, driven by 32-year-old Jose Caballero Nolasco of Germantown, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-270 when it struck a Toyota head-on around 6:46 p.m. Saturday.

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Suspected DUI

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the collision.

Nolasco, who was the sole occupant of the Mustang, was treated at a local hospital for injuries. Upon his release, he was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

He currently faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including two counts of gross negligent manslaughter, two counts of homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and one count of life-threatening injury by motor vehicle.

Nolasco remains in custody while awaiting an appearance before a court commissioner.