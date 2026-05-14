Interior Secretary unveils design for East Potomac Golf Links renovation

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Thursday unveiled the proposed design for the East Potomac Golf Links renovation, sharing the plans on social media.

The design was created by Fazio Golf Design and Consulting.

Burgum said the revamped course would offer National Capital Region residents championship‑quality golf at affordable, highly discounted rates.

The announcement comes as the future of East Potomac remains uncertain.

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Earlier this month, a watchdog group asked a federal judge to block the Trump administration from moving forward with plans to shut down and redevelop the course.

The administration severed the lease agreement with the nonprofit that manages East Potomac and two other D.C. public golf courses, leaving all three sites in limbo.

Users of the public courses were caught off guard by news that the administration planned to take over operations, close the course and begin maintenance work as part of a push to turn it into a premier golf venue.

National Links Trust, the nonprofit temporarily handling operations since the lease was severed, told FOX 5 there has been no communication from the federal government.

Court filings show the Superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks claimed National Links Trust had not kept up with agreed‑upon maintenance, identifying several areas of the East Potomac course as deteriorating or in need of work.