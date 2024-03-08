TikTok facing Congressional crackdown, bipartisan House panel pushes for ban

Time could soon be up for TikTok.

A bipartisan House panel unanimously voted Thursday to essentially ban the social media platform if it doesn’t break ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

"The Chinese Communist Party and its leader Xi Jinping have their hands deep in the inner workings of the company," Rep. Mike Gallagher (R – Wisconsin) said.

TikTok fired back.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, "This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban on TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country."

The platform also prompted some users to contact their representatives about the potential ban.

"We had little children calling into our office and others basically saying questions like, what is Congress? What is a congressman? Can I have my TikTok back?," said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D – Illinois).

In D.C. Friday, some TikTok users were already very aware of government attempts to reign in the app.

American University student Delaney Denton held up her phone to show a TikTok she recorded outside a congressional committee room during a previous hearing about the app.

"Just like me walking around the hallway in front of the committee room," she described.

As for whether TikTok users would support the new legislation, answers were mixed.

"It’s kind of a difficult question because I actually do understand some of the national security concerns," Denton explained.

READ MORE: More TikTok users turn to app for their news, Pew research says

"I don’t want to because I like TikTok," said Simran Thakker, "but I understand why they’re doing it."

When asked how she’d feel if she couldn’t use TikTok anymore, Laina Pond replied, "I’d probably be sad, but I feel like they would just find another way to post the same content."

The full House is expected to vote on the legislation sometime next week.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that if the bill gets to his desk, he’ll sign it.