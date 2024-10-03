Thursday morning clouds and drizzle give way to afternoon sunshine; warm and sunny weekend

The sunshine is expected to return to the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday afternoon following a morning of clouds and drizzle.

Drivers may experience a slow start due to reduced visibility from patchy fog and light rain. Cloud cover is expected to persist through lunchtime, with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. By the afternoon, sunshine will bring milder conditions, pushing temperatures into the 70s for a nice fall feel.

Skies will clear around 2 p.m., leading to a pleasant evening with the possibility of a nice sunset. However, more clouds will roll in later tonight.

Friday will be slightly cloudier with brief passing sprinkles throughout the day, but it won't be a washout. Expect warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, continuing the warm trend into the weekend.

We’re looking at excellent weather for both days this weekend. Dry conditions and temperatures near 80 degrees on Saturday, cooling slightly to the upper-70s on Sunday. A strong cold front will approach on Monday, potentially bringing isolated morning showers and significantly cooler temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.