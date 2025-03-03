The Brief Severe weather expected in the D.C. region Wednesday, with gusty winds, thunderstorms, and a slight risk of tornadoes. Temperatures will rise to the mid-60s before cooling down to the 50s later in the week. Commuters should be prepared for potential disruptions during the Wednesday evening commute.



The possibility of severe weather is on the horizon for the Washington, D.C. region later this week as a storm system approaches from the west, bringing the threat of gusty winds, thunderstorms, and a slight risk of tornado activity.

What we know:

Monday’s chilly but sunny conditions will give way to springlike temperatures near 60 degrees on Tuesday. The storm system is expected to materialize in the region on Wednesday.

"Three, four, five o’clock-perhaps a convective line of thunderstorm activity that could have some gusty winds and some lightning," said FOX 5's Tucker Barnes regarding Wednesday’s potential storms.

Severe weather expected in DC region

Why you should care:

Barnes added that the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center indicates the slight risk extends from the region into the Carolinas.

"Although forecast soundings suggest that low-level hodographs may become more modest by this time as the stronger low-level jet core spreads offshore, the environment may still become conducive to supercells with potential to produce severe wind, hail and perhaps a tornado," NWS reports state.

Temperatures will reach the mid-60s as the storm system moves across the region on Wednesday before cooling back down into the 50s later this week and into the weekend.

The timing of the storm could impact the Wednesday evening commute. Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Thunderstorm, slight tornado risk across DC region Wednesday