Throughout DMV, officials urge caution ahead of Halloween

The Brief Officials throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia are urging drivers and trick-or-treaters to be extra cautious. Increased traffic enforcement is expected over the weekend. While Halloween is traditionally one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pedestrians and drivers, this year the risks are even greater, according to AAA.



Halloween may be among the most fun times of the year, but officials said it can also be among the most dangerous for pedestrians and drivers.

What they're saying:

"I just want to make sure that we are aware that we have to share this roadway and that we keep everybody safe," Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Chief Corey Smedley said at a "Trunk or Treat" event in Gaithersburg Wednesday.

He's among the officials throughout the region urging caution ahead of Halloween.

"It is a very dangerous time of year," Smedley added. "The sun goes down quicker, they’re in costumes, a lot of them are dark costumes."

What we know:

It's not just a Montgomery County concern.

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a press release Wednesday that the Metropolitan Police Department will increase traffic enforcement over the weekend. The police department will also host child-safe, family-friendly "Halloween Safe Haven" events, she said.

Meanwhile, Fairfax County police published a list of safety tips for both drivers and parents.

"Whether you’re trick-or-treating or behind the wheel, a little extra caution goes a long way to keeping everyone safe," FCPD officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

Also, while Halloween is traditionally one of the most dangerous nights of the year for drivers and pedestrians, AAA said the risks are even greater this year. That's because the holiday falls on a Friday, which officials said is likely to lead to more foot traffic, more weekend parties, and potentially more impaired drivers.

"Unlike weeknight Halloweens, when people tend to go home early or avoid drinking due to work the next day, a Friday celebration encourages more social gatherings and relaxed attitudes toward drugs and alcohol," Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a press release. "This creates a dangerous environment on the roads, especially with neighborhoods full of families walking after dark."