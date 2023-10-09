Three of four juveniles killed in a fiery crash in Bowie identified

Three of the four teens killed in a fiery crash in Prince George’s County at the end of September have been identified.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was 14-year-old Marquay Swann of Lanham. Two of the passengers were 15-year-old Zyshaun Cuffey of Glenarden and 15-year-old Serenity Sellman of Upper Marlboro.

Two of the victims were students at Charles H. Flowers High School , according to a letter the school's principal sent home to families but the letter did not name either of the students.

"We have learned that two of our beloved students were involved in a fatal car accident and, tragically, did not survive," the letter from Dr. Gorman E. Brown reads. "This loss leaves a deep void in our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends. Their lives were filled with promise, and their absence is felt profoundly by all who knew them."

Efforts to confirm the identity of the third passenger are continuing.

Following the Sept. 29 crash, Prince George’s County Police said the bodies of the juveniles had been so badly burned that it was difficult to obtain their identities.

According to police, the teens were in the area of Lottsford Road and Palmetto Drive around 7:30 p.m. when a patrol officer saw the Kia Sorento they were in had expired temporary tags. The officer tried to stop the car but the teenage driver would not stop. A short pursuit began but ended when police lost sight of the car.

A witness reported that just a few minutes after police disengaged, the driver lost control while trying to use the shoulder to pass another car in the 12800 block of Woodmore Road. The Kia collided with a tree and burst into flames.

Police and EMS quickly responded and after the flames were put out, it was discovered that all four occupants were seriously burned. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash and subsequent fire, investigators determined that the Kia had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Greenbelt earlier that day.

State’s attorney for Prince George’s County Aisha Braveboy called the crash a "series of bad choices made by young people that led to tragic outcomes."

"It’s very just heartbreaking," Braveboy said. "What we believe is that there were a couple of young people that were in that vehicle that were likely not part of the carjacking that were killed when the vehicle attempted to flee from police. So, it is absolutely devastating."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-731-4422 as officials work to determine the identity of the fourth occupant.