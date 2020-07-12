Three more Ocean City bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19

article

More beach bars in Ocean City are shutting down after some of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Salty Dog Saloon, Dry Dock 28 and BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar all say they are closed until further notice after some of their staff came down with coronavirus.

The closures come not long after two other bars, the Purple Moose Saloon and Fish Tales, said they would close after exposure to coronavirus.

The bars say they are working with local health officials to disinfect their businesses and follow proper protocols before reopening.

Ocean City, a popular summer destination, began its reopening in May after months of lockdown driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many southern states are now pausing or reversing their reopenings however as they experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

