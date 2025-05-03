Three injured in Great Mills shooting

The Brief Three men were injured after a shooting overnight in Great Mills, Maryland. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment.



Three men were injured in a shooting overnight in Great Mills, two of whom were flown to a hospital for treatment.

What we know:

Officials say there was gunfire around 2 a.m. Saturday morning near Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills.

A car with four adult men inside had been struck by the gunfire. Three of the men had gunshot wounds. Two were flown to a hospital and are now in stable condition. The third victim declined medical care, according to officials.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

The Source: This story includes information from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.



