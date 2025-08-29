Three charged in Virginia Walmart armed abduction, robbery: police

article

The Brief Suspects allegedly abducted a driver at gunpoint outside a Culpeper Walmart. Police say they forced the victim to drive to a home where cash and items were stolen.



Police have charged three people in an alleged abduction from a Walmart in Culpeper.

What we know:

Claudia Teresa Aldana Restrepo of Colombia; Luis Felipe Garcia Baez of Mexico; and Elisa Andrea Espitia Campos of Colombia were arrested and charged with felony Robbery with a Firearm, felony Abduction by Force, felony Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. None of the suspects have permanent addresses within the United States.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Walmart in the 800 block of James Madison Highway. Police say the suspects approached the victim and asked if they could sit in her vehicle for a few minutes to cool off from the heat. The suspects then took out a gun and ordered her to drive to an ATM, then to her home in Orange County.

Once there, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and property before fleeing, police say. The victim was not injured.

"The actions of these criminals have significant impacted our community’s sense of safety," said Chief C. Settle. "Utilizing the combination of technology and old fashion police work, our detectives and crime analyst worked alongside our partner law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend these criminals. Technology like Flock ALPR has become an integral part of appending violent criminals and its effectiveness is amplified when paired with experienced law enforcement professionals. Thank you to our partner agencies for their on-going assistance and cooperation."



