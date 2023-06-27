The threat for severe weather remains in the area Tuesday as storms are expected to move across the D.C. region this afternoon.

Overnight showers brought warm and sticky conditions during the morning hours. High temperatures in the 80s are expected by the mid-afternoon Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says storms are expected to begin moving through the D.C. region sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather which could bring damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and hail to the area.

Threat of severe weather Tuesday as storms expected to move across DC region

The threat of storms will remain with us through sunset tonight.

Highs near 84 degrees and isolated showers are expected Wednesday. A sunny and warm Thursday with highs in the upper-80s. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible Friday with temperatures near 90 degrees.

A hot weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees and some scattered storms possible.