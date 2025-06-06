Thousands of dollars worth of hair bundles stolen from Maryland salon

The Brief Thousands of dollars in hair bundles were stolen from Salon 809 in Landover. Owner says her other nearby businesses have also been targeted. A police report has been filed.



A Maryland salon owner says thousands of dollars in hair bundles were stolen during a bold daytime theft that left staff and customers shaken.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday at Salon 809, a beauty business in Landover. Surveillance video shared with FOX 5 shows two individuals browsing the display racks before snatching bundles of hair and walking out.

Jeimy Flournoy, CEO of Salon 809, described the theft as part of a growing "grab-and-go" trend affecting local businesses.

What they're saying:

"Staff and customers were traumatized," Flourney told FOX 5. "I keep being victim of crime in all three of my businesses in PG county, and nothing is being done."

Flourney also operates a nearby laundromat and says both locations have been repeatedly targeted. She’s calling for more accountability from local leaders and stronger security for small business owners in the area.

A police report has been filed.