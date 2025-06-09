Laundromat broken into days after salon theft

The Brief A Landover laundromat was broken into early Monday morning. It is owned by the same woman whose nearby salon was targeted in a hair bundle theft days earlier. She says all three of her businesses have faced repeated break-ins and costly damages.



Less than a week after bundles of hair were stolen in broad daylight from Salon 809, local business owner Jeimy Flournoy says her neighboring laundromat has been broken into — again.

The two businesses, located just steps apart in Prince George’s County, have both been targeted within days of each other. Flournoy says the latest break-in happened early Monday morning at 809 Laundromat and left the glass front door shattered.

Photos shared with FOX 5 show the door visibly damaged and forced open.

Local perspective:

The latest incident adds to a string of crime affecting Flournoy’s three businesses in Prince George’s County, including prior burglaries and costly damages.

Last week, security footage from the salon showed two individuals casually browsing hair bundles before grabbing them off display racks and walking out.

She told FOX 5 she is frustrated by what she describes as a lack of police presence and protection, despite paying thousands of dollars in local taxes each year.

A police report has been filed.