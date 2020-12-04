This is who Americans want to see get the coronavirus vaccine before they do

In a new poll, 42 percent of Americans say they would be more willing to get the new coronavirus vaccine if they saw the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert -- Dr. Anthony Fauci -- get it first.

According to FOX NEWS, a new Harris Poll found that nearly 2,000 American adults wanted to see Fauci inoculated before they were immunized again COVID-19.

FOX NEWS also reports that nearly 40 percent of those polled would be more comfortable getting vaccinated if the CEO of the company responsible for the vaccine were to receive it first.

To boost confidence in the new coronavirus vaccine, three former presidents -- President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton and President George Bush -- said they would be willing to receive the vaccine publicly once one becomes available, according to the Associated Press.

According to FOX NEWS, 26 percent of those polled said they would be more likely to get the vaccine if President Donald Trump received it first -- 19 percent say they would be less likely to be inoculated if Trump received it first.

