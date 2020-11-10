Third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week underway

DMV Black Restaurant Week has begun – and through Sunday you’ll be able to take advantage of some great deals for a great cause.

The restaurant industry can use all the help it can get as they navigate the challenging terrain created by COVID-19 restrictions.

And with winter fast approaching, the outdoor dining option won’t be available for much longer.

Black businesses in particular took a hard hit during the era of the coronavirus pandemic – with nearly half of them shutting down nationwide, according to Forbes.

During the event, you’ll have a chance to help support those entrepreneurs and their employees during the third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week.

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted Puddin’ – which offers comfort foods including chicken 'n beef sausage gumbo, shrimp 'n grits, etouffee, red beans 'n rice and shrimp.

