Minority-owned businesses in the District, Maryland, Virginia you can support
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The novel coronavirus pandemic has struck businesses throughout the DMV and beyond – particularly the region’s black-owned businesses.
Georgetown University’s student publication The Hoya points out that the pandemic aggravated existing inequalities – including those faced by minority-owned businesses.
These businesses – which include some of the most iconic businesses in the region – are going to need the community’s support.
With what some are forecasting as one of the worst economic downturns in recent memory, Forbes reports that minority-owned businesses struggled to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans.
According to a survey, only 12 percent of black or Latino-owned businesses were able to receive PPP loans – and half of those surveyed say they may be forced to close.
Here are some businesses that you could help support in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
THE DISTRICT:
Arts & Crafts -
Artistry of Ashley Joi - Fine art and unique boutique.
Beauty & Personal Care -
Adore Shonta’ Beauty - Luxury 3D Mink Strip Lashes.
Bangg Nails - Nail and lash technician.
The Butterland - Natural handmade hair care and skin care products.
By Blk Grls - Hand crafted bathing essentials.
Carson's Vanity - Licensed master cosmetologist
Hunny Bunny Boutique - Manufacturer and retailer specializing in all-natural bath and beauty products. Each item is handmade with care and superior ingredients.
Kenyardda Cosmetics - Certified mink lash company.
Milk Marie LLC - Homemade whipped body butters.
Revolution Hair Care - Located at J'Adore coiffure salon on 2127 Rhode Island Ave NE.
Sassy’s Nail Salon - Nail salon located on 6910 4th St NW.
Sheaofchel - All natural skin care company specializing in silky skin.
Clothing Boutiques -
Coffee & Tea Shops -
Calabash Tea & Tonic - Award-winning teas & vegan vittles from 5th generation Jamaican Maroon & Ayurvedic master herbalists. Located on 2701 12th Street NE.
Culture Coffee Too - A diverse coffee shop, art gallery, live performance venue and event space.
Sankofa - Black filmmaker-family-owned and operated bookstore and cafe specializing in books, movies and programming about people of African descent since '98.
Health & Wellness -
BOOMBOX Boxing Club - Bringing the health benefits of boxing-inspired training to the masses, in a safe and enjoyable environment, while paying homage to classic hip-hop and street culture.
Restaurants -
Art-drenaline Cafe - Artisan-styled experience with the mission to better serve and service Ward 8. Locatd on 1231 Good Hope Rd SE.
Ben's Chili Bowl - A landmark restaurant in Washington, D.C., located at 1213 U Street.
Big Dee's Chicken & Waffle - Carryout soul food joint.
Brookland Grill - Best breakfast in NE, it's located on 3528 12th St.
Horace & Dickie’s - Carryout joint and home to the famous Jumbo Fish Sandwich. One bite and you’ll be hooked!
Milk & Honey DC - From the moment you walk through the doors, you'll immediately feel at home.
NuVegan Cafe - Exposing your taste buds to delicious natural food through 100% vegan soul food favorites.
Oohh’s and Aahh’s - Soul food restaurant located on Georgia Ave. NW.
On The Rocks DC Kitchen - Urban kitchen offering delivery, carryout and catering.
Peaches Kitchen - Jamaican & American cuisine Restaurant located at 6214 3rd St., NW.
Roaming Rooster - A food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating.
Southwest Soda Pop Shop - Serving sweet treats and refreshments, open everyday 12 P.M. - 7 P.M.
Turning Natural - Juice bar with various locations in D.C. and Maryland.
Shops -
The Spice Suite - A specialty spice shop that carries unique and fun spice blends, olive oils and cooking essentials.
Services -
Aaris Treats - Baked goods and cakes.
AC Events - Luxury event planner servicing the Richmond, Hampton Roads & Washington, DC area.
Brisha Wright Taxes - Notary and tax preparation services
Colbert’s Cakes and Cookies - Baked goods made fresh to order.
DCXI -
Determined by Design - Interior design advocating for design equity so every person’s value is uplifted by the spaces they inhabit.
DF's Cake Lounge - A premium service dessert caterer.
The Fresh Food Factory - A social enterprise that engages low and moderate income residents of the Washington metropolitan area in culinary arts and entrepreneurial training.
Gibran Design - Digital creative agency.
Missouri Tropical Blends - Mobile bartending.
The MonAlicia Bakes - Homemade baked goods filled with love.
M & D Cleaning Service - Residential and commercial cleaning.
Phresh Gourmet Meal Delivery - Fueling the DMV with Healthy and Phresh Meals!
The Woof Bowl - Food truck for dogs serving D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
MARYLAND:
Arts & Crafts -
BrickRose Exchange - Virtual art gallery located in Baltimore.
True Talents of the Arts - Dance studio providing students with the knowledge, skills, and training to better their craft!
Beauty & Personal Care -
Golden Goals - Quality makeup brushes.
Kimo Bentley - Skincare products and services in Silver Spring.
Khadija Hairis - Senior cosmetologist specializing in Relaxer Free healthy hair.
The Lash Addict - Certified lash tech in Riverdale.
Tipped By Dessy - Nail tech located in Oxon Hill.
Pixie Doll Services - Certified MUA and lash tech.
Wink & Pout By Kym Lee - All your makeup needs located at The National Harbor.
Coffee & Tea Shops -
Kefa Coffee - Coffee shop with locations in Silver Spring.
Clothing -
CORE - Multi-brand retailer.
Footage Society - A sneaker boutique based out of Laurel.
U First Fashions & Sports - Located in District Heights.
Health & Wellness -
Browns Market - Natural products, herbs, and supplements located in District Heights.
Blue Nile Botanicals - Offers over 300 bulk herbs and spices.
Fitness Edge - A cutting edge gym that combines strength training with endurance to make fitness fun.
Red Bloom Spa - They focus on healing the skin and body through nutrition, conscience eating, massage therapy, doula services, childbirth education, reiki, and other wellness programs.
Restaurants -
Patuxent Brewing Company - Charles County Maryland's VERY FIRST craft brewery.
Chef Mikka Seafood and Wingz - Known for serving the best platters out of the kitchen! Pick in Lanham.
Crab Boss - Seafood joint located in Brandywine.
Drink Spizzy - Smoothies, teas and vegetarian food options.
Gisele's Creole Cuisine - Haitian eatery in Wheaton.
Jody’s Good Mood Cafe - Located on 10606 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705.
Kitchencray Cafe - Carryout joint located in Lanham.
Lefty's Barbecue: BBQ joint located in Waldorf.
The Little Chickadee: American traditional meals and plant based dishes located on Main St. in Laurel.
Port-au-Prince Haitian Cuisine - This traditional Haitian spot is located in Downtown Silver Spring
Platters Plug - Carryout joint offering sea food, BBQ, and more located in Waldorf.
Roger Miller - African restaurant in Silver Spring
Silver Spring Wings - Open for carryout or delivery.
Shagga - Ethiopian restaurant in Hyattsville
Shark Bar & Seafood House - Seafood joined in Waldorf.
Shortcake Bakery - Bakery located in Hyattsville.
Sugar Vault Desserts - Located in Hyattsville Art District.
Trinity Grill & Bar - Conveniently located one block from West Hyattsville metro station.
The Krab Joint - Great seafood in Hagerstown.
The WaterHole - Freshly made organic juices, smoothies, dried herbs and superfoods that uplift, recharge & revitalize the mind, body and spirit.
Online Shops -
Kaila’s Kandles - Handcrafted quality candles made with love.
Services -
Blue Henry - A line of all-natural rich simple syrups, candied fruit, and bittered cotton candy divvys. our well-balanced syrups and garnishes make you a pro mixologist
Cherron Lampkins, Elite Massage Therapist in Chevy Chase.
DMV Computer Man - A vibrant urban electronics shop.
HomeHearts HomeCare - Proving high quality, client center, affordable home care services.
Kens Photo Imaging - Located in Beltway Plaza Mall.
KromahFIT - Meal prep service.
Respect & Honor Academy, Inc. - Providing athletic training and personal development courses to student athletes!
Up-Up N Away - Commercial cleaning and janitorial services located in Frederick, Maryland
VIRIGNIA:
Beauty & Personal Care -
Envy Us Beauty Supply - Beauty supply store located in Alexandria.
Fitness & Wellness -
Mase Training - A fitness community that specializes in training not only the body but the mind and spirit.
Coffee & Tea Shops -
Crepes & Karak - Vintage coffeehouse in Vienna.
Idido Coffee - Providing quality coffee, pastries and healthy light meals located in Arlington.
Jirani Coffeehouse - A place for excellent coffee and conversation, a neighborhood hub and a center for arts and culture.
Restaurants -
Aburi Gardens - West African restaurant in Woodbridge.
Amore Congelato - Woman-owned gelato shop in Pentagon Row!
Austin Grill - Specialized in made-from-scratch Tex-Mex, specialty margaritas with real lime, hand-rolled enchiladas, homemade salsas and charbroiled chicken wings.
Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, - Fun-casual restaurants specializing in damn good burgers, burger bowls, shakes, craft beer and booze
BRX American Bistro - Located in Great Falls.
Caribbean Plate - Authentic Jamaican cuisine located in Falls Church.
Cubasi Bistro - A taste of Cuba located in Sterling.
Della J's Delectables - Southern comfort dishes located in Springfield.
Enjera - Ethiopian restaurant in Arlington.
Grace's Pastries - Pastry shop covered from savory pastries to sweet delights in Herndon.
Hawwi Ethiopian Restaurant - Authentic Ethiopian foods made with love, located in Alexandria.
Hen Quarter - A fun-casual, full-service restaurant specializing in southern fare, fried chicken, craft cocktails and brunch located in Old Town, Alexandria.
Irie Caribbean American - Caribbean restaurant located in Woodbridge, Virginia, specializing in authentic Jamaican cuisine and American.
Inspired Cravings - Vegan Bakery and Cafe´ in Gainesville.
Johnny Ray’s Sultry Soul Food - Serving real comfort food that soothes the soul. Located in Leesburg.
Le Bon Grill African Restaurant - Located in Woodbridge.
Manna Bistro & Bakery - Ethiopian and Spanish cuisine in Centreville.
Meaza Ethiopian Cuisine - Servicing the best Ethiopian food in Falls Chruch, VA for over 15 years.
Maaza 29 - Celebrating the vibrant applications of Ethiopian herbs and spices to European cuisine in Gainesville
Out of the Bubble Bakery - Dairy free and always nut free! Providing beautiful desserts that everyone can enjoy for a worry-free celebration.
Pan America Bakery - Delicious home-cooked South American dishes available in a family environment.
The Pit Stop BBQ - Located in Sterling.
Rahama African Restaurant - Experts n Ghanaian and West African dishes.located inWoodbridge.
The Rub Chicken & Beer - A unique restaurant pop up in the heart of Old Town, Alexandria.
Sibby’s - American dishes located in Warrenton.
Social Burger - Creating a place where our neighbors would love the food and would feel welcome in Vienna.
Soul Cakes by Tanya - Woman-owned southern style bakery makes tasty baked goods from scratch. Located in Woodbridge.
Sweet Pearlz Cheesecakes: Specializes in gourmet classic, vegan and gluten free cheesecakes in Manassas.
Talk of the Mountain Seafood - Specializes in seafood and serves a plump crab cake, located in Front Royal.
Tropical Bites - An upscale Cafeteria style Bistro specializing in authentic Caribbean style dishes that keeps true to that real West Indian cuisine and flavor located in Manassas.
Uncle Fred's BBQ Smoke Shack - Award winning ribs, authentic brisket, and pulled pork. Located in Reston.
Shops -
The Burning Wic - Candle and gift shop located in Woodbridge.
Services -
Chantel's Bakery - Bakery in Sterling.
Blue Southern BBQ - Veteran-owned Woodbridge catering company provides catering services for parties of any size.
JML Craftsman & Son - Home improvement and remodeling.
Ms. Jo’s Petite Sweets - Specializes in homemade desserts as well as traditional American and French influenced treats.
Sylvanaqua Farms - Door-to-door food delivery service.
Thompson Hospitality - The largest minority-owned Food Service, and one of the largest Retail Food and Facilities Management companies in the country.
Have a small business you'd like to add to the list? Tweet us using #GoodDayDC.
