Minority-owned businesses in the District, Maryland, Virginia you can support

The novel coronavirus pandemic has struck businesses throughout the DMV and beyond – particularly the region’s black-owned businesses.

Georgetown University’s student publication The Hoya points out that the pandemic aggravated existing inequalities – including those faced by minority-owned businesses.

These businesses – which include some of the most iconic businesses in the region – are going to need the community’s support.

With what some are forecasting as one of the worst economic downturns in recent memory, Forbes reports that minority-owned businesses struggled to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to a survey, only 12 percent of black or Latino-owned businesses were able to receive PPP loans – and half of those surveyed say they may be forced to close.

Here are some businesses that you could help support in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.



THE DISTRICT:

Arts & Crafts -

Artistry of Ashley Joi - Fine art and unique boutique.

Beauty & Personal Care -

Adore Shonta’ Beauty - Luxury 3D Mink Strip Lashes.

Bangg Nails - Nail and lash technician.

The Butterland - Natural handmade hair care and skin care products.

By Blk Grls - Hand crafted bathing essentials.

Carson's Vanity - Licensed master cosmetologist

Glitterati Nail Lounge

Hunny Bunny Boutique - Manufacturer and retailer specializing in all-natural bath and beauty products. Each item is handmade with care and superior ingredients.

Kenyardda Cosmetics - Certified mink lash company.

Milk Marie LLC - Homemade whipped body butters.

Revolution Hair Care - Located at J'Adore coiffure salon on 2127 Rhode Island Ave NE.

Sassy’s Nail Salon - Nail salon located on 6910 4th St NW.

Sheaofchel - All natural skin care company specializing in silky skin.

Clothing Boutiques -

Beyond Basics 29

I Am Rare Fash

Shooters Sports

Coffee & Tea Shops -

Calabash Tea & Tonic - Award-winning teas & vegan vittles from 5th generation Jamaican Maroon & Ayurvedic master herbalists. Located on 2701 12th Street NE.

Culture Coffee Too - A diverse coffee shop, art gallery, live performance venue and event space.

Sankofa - Black filmmaker-family-owned and operated bookstore and cafe specializing in books, movies and programming about people of African descent since '98.

Health & Wellness -

BOOMBOX Boxing Club - Bringing the health benefits of boxing-inspired training to the masses, in a safe and enjoyable environment, while paying homage to classic hip-hop and street culture.

Restaurants -

Art-drenaline Cafe - Artisan-styled experience with the mission to better serve and service Ward 8. Locatd on 1231 Good Hope Rd SE.

Ben's Chili Bowl - A landmark restaurant in Washington, D.C., located at 1213 U Street.

Big Dee's Chicken & Waffle - Carryout soul food joint.

Brookland Grill - Best breakfast in NE, it's located on 3528 12th St.

Horace & Dickie’s - Carryout joint and home to the famous Jumbo Fish Sandwich. One bite and you’ll be hooked!

Milk & Honey DC - From the moment you walk through the doors, you'll immediately feel at home.

NuVegan Cafe - Exposing your taste buds to delicious natural food through 100% vegan soul food favorites.

Oohh’s and Aahh’s - Soul food restaurant located on Georgia Ave. NW.

On The Rocks DC Kitchen - Urban kitchen offering delivery, carryout and catering.

Peaches Kitchen - Jamaican & American cuisine Restaurant located at 6214 3rd St., NW.

Roaming Rooster - A food truck with fried chicken that you could feel good about eating.

Southwest Soda Pop Shop - Serving sweet treats and refreshments, open everyday 12 P.M. - 7 P.M.

Turning Natural - Juice bar with various locations in D.C. and Maryland.

Shops -

Bob's Jwlry

The Spice Suite - A specialty spice shop that carries unique and fun spice blends, olive oils and cooking essentials.

Services -

Aaris Treats - Baked goods and cakes.

AC Events - Luxury event planner servicing the Richmond, Hampton Roads & Washington, DC area.

Brisha Wright Taxes - Notary and tax preparation services

Chris Perry Real Estate

Colbert’s Cakes and Cookies - Baked goods made fresh to order.

DCXI -

Determined by Design - Interior design advocating for design equity so every person’s value is uplifted by the spaces they inhabit.

DF's Cake Lounge - A premium service dessert caterer.

The Fresh Food Factory - A social enterprise that engages low and moderate income residents of the Washington metropolitan area in culinary arts and entrepreneurial training.

Gibran Design - Digital creative agency.

Missouri Tropical Blends - Mobile bartending.

The MonAlicia Bakes - Homemade baked goods filled with love.

M & D Cleaning Service - Residential and commercial cleaning.

Phresh Gourmet Meal Delivery - Fueling the DMV with Healthy and Phresh Meals!

The Woof Bowl - Food truck for dogs serving D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

MARYLAND:

Arts & Crafts -

BrickRose Exchange - Virtual art gallery located in Baltimore.

True Talents of the Arts - Dance studio providing students with the knowledge, skills, and training to better their craft!

Beauty & Personal Care -

Golden Goals - Quality makeup brushes.

Kimo Bentley - Skincare products and services in Silver Spring.

Khadija Hairis - Senior cosmetologist specializing in Relaxer Free healthy hair.

The Lash Addict - Certified lash tech in Riverdale.

Tipped By Dessy - Nail tech located in Oxon Hill.

Pixie Doll Services - Certified MUA and lash tech.

Wink & Pout By Kym Lee - All your makeup needs located at The National Harbor.

Coffee & Tea Shops -

Kefa Coffee - Coffee shop with locations in Silver Spring.

Clothing -

CORE - Multi-brand retailer.

Footage Society - A sneaker boutique based out of Laurel.

U First Fashions & Sports - Located in District Heights.

Health & Wellness -

Browns Market - Natural products, herbs, and supplements located in District Heights.

Blue Nile Botanicals - Offers over 300 bulk herbs and spices.

Fitness Edge - A cutting edge gym that combines strength training with endurance to make fitness fun.

Red Bloom Spa - They focus on healing the skin and body through nutrition, conscience eating, massage therapy, doula services, childbirth education, reiki, and other wellness programs.

Restaurants -

Patuxent Brewing Company - Charles County Maryland's VERY FIRST craft brewery.

Chef Mikka Seafood and Wingz - Known for serving the best platters out of the kitchen! Pick in Lanham.

Crab Boss - Seafood joint located in Brandywine.

Drink Spizzy - Smoothies, teas and vegetarian food options.

Gisele's Creole Cuisine - Haitian eatery in Wheaton.

Jody’s Good Mood Cafe - Located on 10606 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705.

Kitchencray Cafe - Carryout joint located in Lanham.

Lefty's Barbecue: BBQ joint located in Waldorf.

The Little Chickadee: American traditional meals and plant based dishes located on Main St. in Laurel.

Port-au-Prince Haitian Cuisine - This traditional Haitian spot is located in Downtown Silver Spring

Platters Plug - Carryout joint offering sea food, BBQ, and more located in Waldorf.

Roger Miller - African restaurant in Silver Spring

Silver Spring Wings - Open for carryout or delivery.

Shagga - Ethiopian restaurant in Hyattsville

Shark Bar & Seafood House - Seafood joined in Waldorf.

Shortcake Bakery - Bakery located in Hyattsville.

Sugar Vault Desserts - Located in Hyattsville Art District.

Trinity Grill & Bar - Conveniently located one block from West Hyattsville metro station.

The Krab Joint - Great seafood in Hagerstown.

The WaterHole - Freshly made organic juices, smoothies, dried herbs and superfoods that uplift, recharge & revitalize the mind, body and spirit.

Online Shops -

Kaila’s Kandles - Handcrafted quality candles made with love.

Services -

Blue Henry - A line of all-natural rich simple syrups, candied fruit, and bittered cotton candy divvys. our well-balanced syrups and garnishes make you a pro mixologist

Cherron Lampkins, Elite Massage Therapist in Chevy Chase.

DMV Computer Man - A vibrant urban electronics shop.

HomeHearts HomeCare - Proving high quality, client center, affordable home care services.

Kens Photo Imaging - Located in Beltway Plaza Mall.

KromahFIT - Meal prep service.

Respect & Honor Academy, Inc. - Providing athletic training and personal development courses to student athletes!

Up-Up N Away - Commercial cleaning and janitorial services located in Frederick, Maryland

Vonna Visuals Photography

VIRIGNIA:

Beauty & Personal Care -

Envy Us Beauty Supply - Beauty supply store located in Alexandria.

Fitness & Wellness -

Mase Training - A fitness community that specializes in training not only the body but the mind and spirit.

Coffee & Tea Shops -

Crepes & Karak - Vintage coffeehouse in Vienna.

Idido Coffee - Providing quality coffee, pastries and healthy light meals located in Arlington.

Jirani Coffeehouse - A place for excellent coffee and conversation, a neighborhood hub and a center for arts and culture.

Restaurants -

Aburi Gardens - West African restaurant in Woodbridge.

Amore Congelato - Woman-owned gelato shop in Pentagon Row!

Austin Grill - Specialized in made-from-scratch Tex-Mex, specialty margaritas with real lime, hand-rolled enchiladas, homemade salsas and charbroiled chicken wings.

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, - Fun-casual restaurants specializing in damn good burgers, burger bowls, shakes, craft beer and booze

BRX American Bistro - Located in Great Falls.

Caribbean Plate - Authentic Jamaican cuisine located in Falls Church.

Cubasi Bistro - A taste of Cuba located in Sterling.

Della J's Delectables - Southern comfort dishes located in Springfield.

Enjera - Ethiopian restaurant in Arlington.

Grace's Pastries - Pastry shop covered from savory pastries to sweet delights in Herndon.

Hawwi Ethiopian Restaurant - Authentic Ethiopian foods made with love, located in Alexandria.

Hen Quarter - A fun-casual, full-service restaurant specializing in southern fare, fried chicken, craft cocktails and brunch located in Old Town, Alexandria.

Irie Caribbean American - Caribbean restaurant located in Woodbridge, Virginia, specializing in authentic Jamaican cuisine and American.

Inspired Cravings - Vegan Bakery and Cafe´ in Gainesville.

Johnny Ray’s Sultry Soul Food - Serving real comfort food that soothes the soul. Located in Leesburg.

Le Bon Grill African Restaurant - Located in Woodbridge.

Manna Bistro & Bakery - Ethiopian and Spanish cuisine in Centreville.

Meaza Ethiopian Cuisine - Servicing the best Ethiopian food in Falls Chruch, VA for over 15 years.

Maaza 29 - Celebrating the vibrant applications of Ethiopian herbs and spices to European cuisine in Gainesville

Out of the Bubble Bakery - Dairy free and always nut free! Providing beautiful desserts that everyone can enjoy for a worry-free celebration.

Pan America Bakery - Delicious home-cooked South American dishes available in a family environment.

The Pit Stop BBQ - Located in Sterling.

Rahama African Restaurant - Experts n Ghanaian and West African dishes.located inWoodbridge.

The Rub Chicken & Beer - A unique restaurant pop up in the heart of Old Town, Alexandria.

Sibby’s - American dishes located in Warrenton.

Social Burger - Creating a place where our neighbors would love the food and would feel welcome in Vienna.

Soul Cakes by Tanya - Woman-owned southern style bakery makes tasty baked goods from scratch. Located in Woodbridge.

Sweet Pearlz Cheesecakes: Specializes in gourmet classic, vegan and gluten free cheesecakes in Manassas.

Talk of the Mountain Seafood - Specializes in seafood and serves a plump crab cake, located in Front Royal.

Tropical Bites - An upscale Cafeteria style Bistro specializing in authentic Caribbean style dishes that keeps true to that real West Indian cuisine and flavor located in Manassas.

Uncle Fred's BBQ Smoke Shack - Award winning ribs, authentic brisket, and pulled pork. Located in Reston.

Shops -

The Burning Wic - Candle and gift shop located in Woodbridge.

Services -

Chantel's Bakery - Bakery in Sterling.

Blue Southern BBQ - Veteran-owned Woodbridge catering company provides catering services for parties of any size.

JML Craftsman & Son - Home improvement and remodeling.

Ms. Jo’s Petite Sweets - Specializes in homemade desserts as well as traditional American and French influenced treats.

Sylvanaqua Farms - Door-to-door food delivery service.

Thompson Hospitality - The largest minority-owned Food Service, and one of the largest Retail Food and Facilities Management companies in the country.

