Things to do in the DMV: Perfect weekend getaways in the DC area

Spring has arrived in the DMV and as the weather warms up, everyone is looking for ways to get outside and enjoy the sun. Luckily, our region is packed with a variety of spots that make for a perfect getaway.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend trip with beach views, a spot to camp with the kids or a place to explore new bars and restaurants, there are plenty of options within hours of the nation’s capital.

From Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and beyond, here are some of the best places to visit to escape the city this season:

Cherry Hill Park: 12 miles

Believe it or not, you can find some tranquility in the woods of College Park, Maryland. This camping and glamping site is a quick and accessible trip just beyond the Beltway. At the park, guests can choose from a selection of premium log cabins and cottages, glamping pods and yurts and traditional camping pads for tents. They also offer full hook-up RV sites, which are open all year.

Annapolis, Maryland: 32 miles

The capital city of Maryland is nestled along the Chesapeake and has something for everyone. Take in the charming streets, pop into quaint shops and explore a variety of museums. Sit down for some delicious seafood at spots like Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls or Sailor Oyster Bar, then stroll down West Street for a nightcap at Leo Annapolis. For outdoor lovers, the city offers a range of water activities like kayaking or canoeing on the Chesapeake Bay as well as parks and outdoor spaces for leisurely walks and hikes.

Leesburg, Virginia: 43 miles

Leesburg is a hidden gem in northern Virginia known for its many wineries and historic feel. Browse boutiques, explore art galleries or grab a latte at one of the cafes in the Leesburg Coffee Corridor. For something stronger, check out Fleetwood Farm Winery or Stone Tower. Loudoun Brewing Company and Black Hoof Brewing Company have also received rave reviews for their brews. In the evening, listen to live music at the Tally Ho Theater before heading back to one of the town’s charming bed and breakfasts.

Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia: 62 miles

Harper’s Ferry is a historic town edged by the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Less than two hours from D.C., this quaint town offers a picturesque setting, historical sites and plenty of outdoor activities. Walk along Shenandoah Street where you’ll find shops, cafes and galleries. In the summer, cool off by t ubing, kayaking or white water rafting down the river. For a scenic view, go for a hike on the Maryland Heights Trail before ending the night with a ghost tour



Shenandoah National Park, Virginia: 73 miles

The Shenandoah Valley is a nature lovers dream. Set up at one of the lodges or campgrounds on Skyline Drive or rent a cabin so you can branch out to all corners of the park without much drive time. On a warm day, take one of the many trails through the national park to get beautiful views of the nearly 200,000-acre park. Shenandoah stays relatively cool so it’s great for a summertime hike as you explore the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains.



Richmond, Virginia: 112 miles

With a vibrant economy and a diverse space, Virginia’s capital city offers an enriching experience filled with history, culture and culinary delights. Immerse yourself in the city’s rich history and enjoy a stay with southern charm at the Linden Row Inn. Visit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts or the Science Museum of Virginia for fun on a budget. To get outside visit Belle Isle where a mass of large flat rocks surrounding the island make for good sunbathing. But be careful, crashing rapids make the water rough and not suitable for swimming.

