Thieves smash open ATMs, steal cash at DC 7-Eleven stores

Authorities say thieves busted open automatic teller machines at two Washington, D.C. 7-Eleven stores overnight stealing the cash from inside.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 2:40 a.m. where they say four suspects wearing masks used an instrument to pry open the ATM and remove the cash canisters. They fled in a dark colored BMW.

Another similar incident was reported about an hour earlier at a store in the 3700 block of 12th Street. Police say two suspects used a crowbar to break open the machine and grab pieces from inside before fleeing in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.