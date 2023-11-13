Thieves crash vehicle into Damascus gun store, steal firearms and ammunition

Authorities say thieves deliberately rammed their vehicle into a Montgomery County gun store and stole and undisclosed number of firearms and ammunition from inside.

The burglary happened on Sunday around 3:50 a.m. at the AM Shooting Supply store in the 26100 block of Ridge Road in Damascus.

Police say the suspects purposely crashed a Hyundai sedan into the door of the business to gain entry inside. Once inside, they stole firearms and ammunition before driving off in a second vehicle.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at crimesolversmcmd.org or by phone at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.