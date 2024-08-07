Thief steals nearly $15K worth of liquor from Northwest DC shop

D.C. Police are investigating after nearly $15,000 of liquor was stolen in a heist in Northwest and police want your help catching the suspect.

The robbery happened at The Best Price In Town Liquors where a large variety of liquor was sitting in the back of the store.

Police have released new surveillance video showing the suspect as he makes his way through a window in the back of the liquor store located on the 5400 block of Georgia Ave., NW, around 3:30 a.m. on July 24.

The suspect was wearing a gray hat, a distinctive black hoodie sweatshirt with a grey stripe down the center of it, along with black pants, shoes and gloves.

He went for the expensive stuff, according to the police report, making off with more than 100 bottles of Remy Martin Cognac, 2 dozen bottles of New Amsterdam vodka, 37 bottles of tequila and more than 150 bottles of D’usse Cognac.

On top of that, police say he took a cash register.

The suspect then climbed out the same window he got in through, getting away with nearly $15,000 worth of liquor. The liquor store owner told FOX 5 he was too busy to speak tonight.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.