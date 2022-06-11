The Shops at Iverson shooting: Police search for 2 suspects related to mall shooting that injured 3 people

Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for a shooting at a Temple Hills, Maryland mall on Friday.

(Credit: Prince George's County Police Department)

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon at The Shops at Iverson located in the 3700 block of Branch Road. Prince George's County Police said three people, 2 women and a man, were shot near the entrance of the mall. The man is currently in critical but stable condition, and the two women were treated at a hospital and released.

Police said after the shooting two suspects fled the scene.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators later located surveillance video of the incident showing the two suspects leave the mall entrance before one of them opens fire on the victims. Police said they are working to determine whether this was a random act or if one of the victims was an intended target.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is urged to call 301-749-5064. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. Callers are asked to refer to case number 22-0028193.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A cash reward of $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.