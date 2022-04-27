‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Mammoth herded out of competition after surprising reveal

The seventh season of "The Masked Singer" may be soon winding to a close, but the show continues to shell out plenty of exciting reveals.

On Wednesday evening’s new episode, another contestant was forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time it was Baby Mammoth that would be herded out of the competition.

The celebrity costumed in the a fuzzy pink elephant mask turned out to be Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley.

Baby Mammoth in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. April 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

"I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to be in the circus," Alley shared to the audience, adding, "I have grandchildren, and they’re very young, so they’re going to think this is good."

Three teams continue to battle it out for "The Masked Singer" trophy: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly — which is also the season’s slogan. Alley was part of Team Cuddly.

"I’m a huge fan of yours," panelist Robin Thicke told Alley after her reveal. "You are one of a kind. There is nobody like Kristie Alley. It’s really an honor and blessing to have you here. Thank you for coming."

Jenny McCarthy, who was the only panelist to correctly guess Alley’s identity under the costume, added, "You are wickedly talented and funny."

Clues during the show this week included a birdcage, symbolizing the 71-year-old’s large household of pets.

"I have 15 lemurs, and I have dogs and cats and birds and squirrels," Alley, known for hit movies and television shows including "Look Who’s Talking," "It Takes Two," and "Cheers," added.

And while Alley was ultimately sent home on the show, the experience allowed her to try something new in her extensive career.

"I came on ‘The Masked Singer,’ because, about 10 years ago I realized I had to keep mixing my career or it was going to get really boring fast", Alley continued. "So, I guess I finally got up the nerve to do it."

This latest episode comes off last week’s controversial and shocking reveal when Jack in the Box was revealed as politician and lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani revealed as Jack in the Box on ‘The Masked Singer’

During the episode’s reveal, Giuliani’s unmasking caused the panelists’ jaws to drop.

"No, that’s not Robert Duvall," Ken Jeong said to Nicole Scherzinger somberly after the former attorney to former President Donald Trump took off his mask.

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," Thicke said.

Jack in the Box was revealed as Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer. (Credit: FOX)

As soon as Giuliani started singing his exit song, Jeong left the stage in protest.

"I’m done," he said while walking off the stage.

Next week, The Prince from "The Good", Queen Cobra from "The Bad" and Space Bunny from "The Cuddly" will battle it out for one final spot in the finale. Round three will conclude with a double unmasking..

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals first look, ‘new twist’ ahead of Season 7 premiere

The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated – and then reveals his or her true identity.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

Get to know "The Masked Singer" with these essential episodes, streaming free on Tubi

Season 4, episode 10 — "The Semi Finals – The Super Six": Eventual season-winner Sun (no spoilers!) delivered a number of top-notch performances, but her version of Billie Eilish’s "When the Party’s Over" might be not only her best of the season, but the best of the fourth season and one of the greatest in the show’s history. Mushroom’s rendition of the Amy Winehouse song "Valerie" ain’t half bad either.

Season 5, episode 1 — "Season 5 Premiere - Return of the Masks": Better remembered as the episode where (okay, a little spoiler follows, scroll past if you don’t want to know) ... (seriously, look away) ... (last warning) ... Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the Snail. Kermit the Frog! A fictional, non-human character! Also definitely the most famous celebrity to ever appear on the show! That was a wild one.

Season 3, episode 10 — "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C": It’s important to remember that this episode aired on April 1, 2020. There was a lot going on that month! So while most April Fools Day jokes are indisputably lame, the one Astronaut pulled — "Rickrolling" America with a legitimately great rendition of Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" — was undeniably welcome.

Season 1, episode 8 — "Semi Finals: Double Unmasking": The double-unmasking is exciting, sure, but this episode is best remembered as the time Monster sang Sam Smith’s "Stay With Me," another contender for the best performance in the show’s history. Seriously, just listen to this.

Season 1, episode 1 — "Season Premiere: Mask On Face Off": Here’s where the madness begins, but as with any truly great episode of this madcap series, it’s one single performance that stands out. In the U.S. series premiere, the performance also happened to be the first performance. Peacock’s rendition of "The Greatest Show" from the Hugh Jackman movie musical "The Greatest Showman" was, appropriately enough, a show-stopper, and it set the bar high.

Advertisement

This station is owned by FOX Corporation.