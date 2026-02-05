DC weather: Snow chances Friday; cold, blustery weekend

The Brief Light snow is possible Friday evening. A cold, blustery weekend follows with falling temps. Conditions warm back into the 40s early next week.



Chilly temperatures in the low 30s across the Washington, D.C. region Thursday ahead of a chance for light snow Friday and a cold, blustery weekend.

What we know:

Some melting earlier this week refroze overnight as temperatures dropped. Thursday stays colder and drier, with highs near 33 degrees, a few degrees below where we’ve been the last couple of days after topping out in the upper 30s Wednesday and the 40s Tuesday. Conditions remain dry through tonight.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a few light snow showers could develop late Friday, mainly around 6 p.m. She says the system may weaken as it arrives because of dry air, so any snowflakes are expected to be brief and not very significant.

Temperatures tumble for the weekend. Saturday turns cold and windy, with the day starting near 32 degrees before temperatures fall through the afternoon. Highs only reach the mid 20s on Sunday. The D.C. region will thaw early next week, climbing into the low 40s by Tuesday and mid 40s by Wednesday.

