Car crashes into front of Japanese restaurant in Montgomery Village shopping center

A car slammed into the front of a Japanese restaurant in a Montgomery Village shopping center, damaging the storefront and shattering glass outside the business.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a report of a vehicle that struck the front of a building along Montgomery Village Avenue near Centerway Road.

The crash happened in front of Kobe Japan, a Japanese restaurant located in the Montgomery Village Center. Fire officials said the incident involved a single vehicle.

According to MCFRS, one adult was evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and did not require transport to a hospital.

Multiple fire and rescue units responded, including an ambulance, an engine company, a truck company and a battalion chief.

Damage at the scene

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged SUV resting against the front exterior of the restaurant, with shattered glass, debris and portions of the storefront scattered across the sidewalk.

The car appeared to have struck a low brick wall and the area beneath the front windows, causing significant damage to the façade. The main dining area did not appear to be fully breached.

Fire crews could be seen securing the area as debris was cleared from the walkway in front of the business.

What's next:

Fire officials said a building inspector was notified to assess the structural integrity of the storefront.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when the restaurant might be able to reopen.