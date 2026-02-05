School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Thursday, February 5

School districts across the Washington, D.C. region are still dealing with lingering snow and ice from last month’s first major storm of the season. Many systems were closed for several days, and some remain on delayed schedules as crews continue clearing neighborhood roads and school campuses.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Full list of school closings and delays for Thursday, February 5

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.