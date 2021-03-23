The loss and lessons learned from mass killings

The tragic shootings in Colorado – and before that, in Georgia – are being felt nationwide, including in the DMV.

Frederick Police posted three tweets Tuesday morning, extending sympathies to the ten people killed at King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, including Officer Eric Talley, who the department called a hero.

They also tweeted, "these senseless tragedies have become all too familiar and we want to ensure the Frederick community that we are constantly training and assessing our plans and tactics to keep everyone safe in the event something similar were to take place here."

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Jason Lando – who has been on the job in Frederick for three weeks – went into detail.

"I just want to make sure that we are keeping our officers fresh because you never know when this is gonna happen," Lando said.

He talked about three different types of training Frederick officers go through, all geared towards responding to situations similar to those in Colorado and Georgia. One type uses what are called Simunition rounds, or non-lethal training ammunition, aimed at getting officers’ hearts pumping.

"It’s important that our training is as close to the real thing as possible so you’re prepared," he explained.

The chief also said community members play a vital role too, asking people to call 911 if they’re unsettled – for whatever reason – by something they see.

"That would be my biggest ask of the community, is help be our eyes and ears," Lando said. "We need you."