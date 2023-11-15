The Go-Go Swing gets a new groove with a mobile and permanent museum in DC

Go-Go music, the official soundtrack of D.C., is getting a new swing and wheels, with the Mobile Go-Go Museum.

The Mobile Go-Go Museum will be the first of its kind in the country. This groundbreaking museum is set to honor Go-Go music and its four-decade history.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Mobile Go-Go Museum will be the first of its kind in the country.

The Go-Go museum will be located in the historic Anacostia neighborhood, and will open in the spring of 2024. The museum will also feature a café that will offer foods blending African, Caribbean, Latin, and Mumbo sauce dishes. The fusion aims to represent funk, salsa, and jazz, all the elements that make up Go-Go music.

Community Leader, Activist, and Entrepreneur, Ronald L. Moten announced plans to build the museum fifteen years ago at the 2009 Go-Go Awards.

"Here we are in 2023, at our ground-breaking, and look forward to opening the Go-Go Museum in Historic Anacostia in the Spring of 2024, and Unveiling on November 15th, the Go-Go Museum."

The unveiling of the mobile museum will take place on Wednesday, November 15th, at noon at 1920 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, S.E.