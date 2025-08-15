'The Family Reunion' 3-day culinary event returns to Virginia at Salamander Resort

The Brief The fifth annual culinary event, "The Family Reunion," is taking place at the Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia. The three-day event is co-hosted by Sheila Johnson and New York Chef Kwame Onwuachi, with Food & Wine as a major presenter. The extravaganza features dozens of world-class chefs, cooking demonstrations, panels, and live performances. Part of the proceeds from the event will support the scholarship fund at the Culinary Institute of America.



The fifth annual culinary event, "The Family Reunion," is underway at the five-star Salamander Resort in Middleburg, Virginia.

What we know:

The three-day extravaganza, which kicked off on Thursday, is co-hosted by resort owner Sheila Johnson and Chef Kwame Onwuachi of New York's Tatiana and Washington D.C.'s Dogon.

The event features dozens of world-class chefs from across the country who share their signature dishes with hundreds of attendees.

In addition to lavish, family-style lunches and opulent dinners, the event boasts cooking demonstrations, business-centered panels, and theme-inspired parties. R&B singer Mario made a surprise appearance and performed some of his biggest hits for guests on Thursday evening.

Leaders in the hospitality community, including Carla Hall, Rodney Scott, Bryan Furman, Gregory Gourdet, and Mashama Bailey, are part of the event's schedule. The event wraps up on Sunday, August 17, with a Sunday service, and part of the proceeds will be used to support the scholarship fund at the Culinary Institute of America.