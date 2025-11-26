Thanksgiving Travel: Holiday travel numbers surge in the DMV
WASHINGTON - This Thanksgiving is shaping up to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with AAA predicting more than 1.5 million people from the D.C. region hitting the road as thousands more take to the skies.
By the numbers:
Here's a look at the travel numbers for the DMV:
- 1.6 million D.C.-area residents will travel 50+ miles; 1.5 million will drive.
- 82 million travelers nationwide; 73 million will drive, up 1.3 million from 2024.
- $3.02/gal average gas price in D.C., down nine cents from last year.
- 3% drop in hotel prices; car rentals 15% cheaper.
- 2.1% increase in nationwide air travel; D.C. air travel up 1% from 2024.
- More than 3 million passengers expected Nov. 30; TSA says it could be busiest day ever.
- $700 average domestic roundtrip flight, up 1% from 2024.
- 2.48 million travelers by bus, train, cruise; up 8.5% from last year.
- More than 20,000 D.C.-area residents using trains/cruises; up 10% from 2024.
- $1,650 average Thanksgiving cruise, 40% higher than 2024.
- 600,000 AAA roadside calls last Thanksgiving; top issues: tows, dead batteries, tires.
