Residents escape as firefighters battle snowy multi-level house fire in Northwest DC

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire Sunday in Northwest D.C., where flames tore through multiple levels of a two-story home on the 2300 block of Nebraska Avenue NW, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

What we know:

Crews first arrived around 4:39 a.m. to find fire showing from the rear of a two-story detached home. The fire quickly escalated, involving all floors, prompting a Fire Task Force response.

Residents escape safely as firefighters battle multi-level house fire in Northwest D.C.

At one point, firefighters were withdrawn from the structure due to deteriorating interior conditions. After conditions improved, crews reentered and were able to knock down most of the visible fire.

A later update confirmed that the fire involved the rear deck, basement, both floors and the attic. Firefighters continued opening up walls and ceilings to extinguish numerous hotspots.

Residents safe

D.C. Fire and EMS said the residents were home at the time but escaped safely.

There are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what caused the blaze.