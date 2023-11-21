Thanksgiving travel expected to peak over next 2 days ahead of windy weather

Travelers are packing airports across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the D.C. area is no exception.

In fact, AAA predicts more than 55 million Americans are expected to travel for this Thanksgiving Holiday. Dulles International Airport has seen a steady flow of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving. The rule of thumb is to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights.



This year’s holiday forecast is a more than 2% increase compared to last year and is apparently the highest since 2000.

Featured article

A reported 5 million people are expected to fly over Thanksgiving. That’s up more than 6% compared to last year, and we’re told it’s the highest number since 2005.

Travel experts say that today and tomorrow are reportedly the busiest air travel days ahead of the holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24. They are also the most expensive.