Thanksgiving shoppers hit the stores for last-minute groceries

The Brief Some locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, with hours varying. The average cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $55.18, or $5.52 per person. Prices are down 5% from 2024, marking the third straight year of declines.



If you still need to pick up last-minute items for your Thanksgiving feast, some supermarkets have you covered.

Giant, Food Lion, Whole Foods and Safeway will be open Thanksgiving Day, though hours vary by location.

READ MORE: Stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving this year

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinner will cost less than last year, marking the third straight year of price declines.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 40th annual survey shows the average cost of a holiday feast for 10 at $55.18, or about $5.52 per person — a 5% drop from 2024.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving feast 2025: How much will this year’s meal cost?

Here’s a list of some other grocery and retail stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Open on Thanksgiving

Kroger - Kroger stores will be open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.

Sprouts - All Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores will be open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.

Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores will be open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website .

Family Dollar - The vast majority of Family Dollar stores will be open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. However, this may vary depending on location, and some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.

Big Lots - All Big Lots stores will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company's spokesperson.

Most CVS stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website .

Closed on Thanksgiving