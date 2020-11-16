Thanksgiving Day plans in limbo for many families amid pandemic

Thanksgiving Day plans remain in limbo for many families as people continue to navigate how to celebrate the holiday amid restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings and rising coronavirus case numbers.

Many are asking do we stay home or venture out this Thanksgiving?

READ MORE: Zoom gets rid of 40-minute limit on free calls for Thanksgiving

It's not just the turkey, stuffing, and potatoes that are being dished out this Thanksgiving Day. COVID-19 rules for the holiday are, too.

For some Thanksgiving hosts, that includes requiring guests to get tested, wear masks, socially distance and some will serve dinner outdoors.

The CDC is also recommending rentals like Airbnb over hotels for folks planning to travel.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Hosting Thanksgiving? Amid coronavirus pandemic, you may need to rethink your dinner plans: expert

Some emergency room physicians say the best bet this Thanksgiving Day and throughout the holiday season is to avoid travel and to avoid the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner gathering with anyone outside your home.

Nevertheless, the Ohio State University reports about 40 percent of Americans plan to get together in groups of 10 people or more.

Plus, a new poll indicates 1 in every 3 people say they would not make guests wear masks and a quarter of Americans reportedly have no plans to practice social distancing this Thanksgiving, but what some people are doing is requiring guests to get tested for the coronavirus and show a negative test result.

READ MORE: 'You may have to bite the bullet': Dr. Fauci cautions against large Thanksgiving gatherings

Dr. Jordana Haber, an emergency room physician, says the best time to get a coronavirus test is a few days before Thanksgiving Day.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports there’s now an influx of people getting tested ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The recommendation is that you call and schedule an appointment first. There’s also reportedly no advantage to getting two tests.