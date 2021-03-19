Texas man stabs fast-food employee after being asked to wear mask

Police are looking for a man suspected of stabbing an employee at a fast-food restaurant in the Houston-metro area on March 17 after a confrontation over the restaurant's mask policy.

The League City Police Department says in a news release that the 53-year-old man "refused to cooperate" with Jack in the Box’s face mask policy. The suspect confronted employees and then attacked the restaurant manager with what police believe was a pocket knife.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Video shows the suspect exiting the restaurant before going back in and charging at the Jack in the Box employee while holding a weapon. The League City Police Department said the employee was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso.

The employee who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and has been released.

Governor Greg Abbott lifted statewide COVID-19 mandates, including the mask mandate, effective March 10.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Many essential workers, like in the Austin area, have expressed concerns about the decision. They say they feel not only are they exposed to the COVID virus itself but that workers will take the brunt of abuse and even violence from customers refusing to adhere to mask policies put in place by individual stores and restaurants.