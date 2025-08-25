Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree to $96M extension: report

The Washington Commanders have reached a deal with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year contract extension worth up to $96 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McLaurin missed the start of training camp and was placed on the physically unable to perform list after reporting.

He was activated recently with hopes of being ready for the Sept. 7 season opener.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, was entering the final year of his contract. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, McLaurin developed into a key weapon in Washington’s offense last season alongside rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He pulled in 87 passes for 1,096 yards, helping the Commanders reach the playoffs.

