Temple Hills woman charged with shooting boyfriend to death, police say

The Brief A Prince George's County woman has been charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend. 59-year-old Shelia Robinson is accused in the murder of 67-year-old Antonio Dillard. She was picked up by the PGPD Fugitive Unit on Monday.



Prince George’s County police say a Temple Hills woman is behind bars, accused of killing her boyfriend last week.

Domestic incident turns deadly

What we know:

According to PGPD, 59-year-old Shelia Robinson was taken into custody by the Fugitive Unit on Monday, Feb. 24. She’s been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 67-year-old Antonio Dillard.

Police say just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, officers responded to the 2600 block of Keating Street for a report of a shooting.

Taken into custody

No Bond for Suspect:

Robinson was found and arrested on Monday. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with additional information in this case can call and speak to a homicide detective at 301-516-2512.