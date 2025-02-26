Temple Hills woman charged with shooting boyfriend to death, police say
PRINCE GEOREGE'S CO., Md. - Prince George’s County police say a Temple Hills woman is behind bars, accused of killing her boyfriend last week.
Domestic incident turns deadly
What we know:
According to PGPD, 59-year-old Shelia Robinson was taken into custody by the Fugitive Unit on Monday, Feb. 24. She’s been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 67-year-old Antonio Dillard.
Police say just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, officers responded to the 2600 block of Keating Street for a report of a shooting.
Taken into custody
No Bond for Suspect:
Robinson was found and arrested on Monday. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with additional information in this case can call and speak to a homicide detective at 301-516-2512.
The Source: Prince George's County Police Department