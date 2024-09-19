Teens robbed at gunpoint for $1000 Lanvin sneakers at school bus stop in Maryland

Two teens are believed to be the target of an armed robbery over a pair of luxury shoes in Maryland at a school bus stop.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick was at the scene and said it appears that at least four students were at the bus stop when an armed suspect demanded one of them hand over their shoes.

Alnwick says a shot was fired at a school bus stop in Prince George’s County during a possible robbery attempt over a pair of shoes. The shoes in question: a pair of Lanvin sneakers, a popular luxury sneaker brand.

The French luxury sneaker retails upwards of $1000 depending on the style and type.

The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. at a bus stop in the 15900 block of Livingston Road in Accokeek. It's reported that a vehicle pulled up to the bus stop and someone got out and demanded the boys give them their shoes. The suspect fired one gunshot which caused everyone to scatter and run back to their homes.

According to the mother of the victims, her son and another child were wearing the same sneakers, but her son had to give up his shoes while the other kept theirs.

"The shoes are pretty pricey, and he had to work towards getting the shoes."

The sneakers have grown to be very popular shoes in the fashion industry, specifically in streetwear. Several celebrities have been seen sporting these pricey sneakers, like Nicki Minaj, David Beckham, Travis Scott, and many more.