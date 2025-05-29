Teens killed in Temple Hills shooting ID’d, Prince George's Co. to launch summer crime initiative

The Temple Hills community is grappling with the deaths of two 16-year-olds who were shot and killed in a double homicide late Tuesday night.

The Brief Two 16-year-olds were fatally shot in Temple Hills, identified as Thomas Smith Jr. and Michael Bassett. Police arrested a suspect linked to the shooting identified as 27-year-old Duan Goddard. Prince George’s County launches Summer Crime Initiative next month.



Prince George's County Police identified the victims as Thomas Smith Jr., of Washington, D.C., and Michael Bassett, of Temple Hills. The two were in a vehicle that had been carjacked the day before in Oxon Hill, police said.

Teen shooting investigation

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said that investigators recovered multiple firearms at the scene along the 5500 block of Haras Place and believe the shooting may have stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong. A third teenager was fired at but was not struck, officials said.

READ MORE: DC man shoots, kills 2 teens in Prince George's County: police

Officers pursued an SUV fleeing the scene into Washington, D.C., where they arrested 27-year-old Duan Goddard, of Fort Washington, Maryland. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said.

Acting Prince George's County Executive Tara Jackson called the tragedy a heartbreaking start to summer and emphasized the importance of curfews and parental guidance to keep young people safe.

Summer crime initiative

The shooting comes as Prince George's County Police launch their annual Summer Crime Initiative, running from June 12 to August 3. Officials cited a 27% drop in violent crime and a 36% decrease in homicides so far in 2025, attributing progress to data-driven policing and increased community involvement.

The summer initiative includes enhanced traffic enforcement, a new bicycle patrol team, and youth programs focused on athletics.

READ MORE: Prince George's County police release strategy to minimize youth crime over summer