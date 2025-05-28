DC man shoots, kills 2 teens in Prince George's County: police

The Brief A D.C. man has been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges after the fatal shooting of two teenagers. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Duan Goddard of Fort Washington. Police say a third teenager was also shot at but was not struck.



A man has been charged with shooting and killing two teenagers in Temple Hills late Tuesday night.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Duan Goddard of Fort Washington. Goddard is currently in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Thomas Smith, Jr. of Washington, D.C., and 16-year-old Michael Bassett of Temple Hills.

Deadly shooting in Temple Hills

Prince George’s County Police were in the area of the 5500 block of Haras Place when they heard the sound of gunshots at 9:35 p.m. The officers canvassed the area and located the two teen victims outside an apartment building in the 5200 block of Haras Place.

Police say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Bassett died a short time later at a hospital. A third teenager who was with the victims was also shot at but was not struck, according to police.

Goddard is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.