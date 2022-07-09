Teenager shot at playground in Anne Arundel County, police say

A 15-year-old boy was hurt on Thursday afternoon in a shooting that happened at an Anne Arundel County playground, police say.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn.

Once on the scene, officers learned a 15-year-old boy was shot there and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released updates on the teen's condition.

Police believe that four people in a dark SUV pulled up to the area and someone in that car fired toward the playground, wounding the teen.

Investigators said someone at the playground then returned fire at the SUV before both parties then fled the scene.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the scene and found several nearby buildings had been damaged by the gunfire.

Police believe the shooting was not a random incident, and that it was targeted towards someone at the playground.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6155 or leave an anonymous tip at 410-222-4700.